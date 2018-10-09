RPSC Recruitment Exam Result 2016/2018: The revised results for RPSC RAS 2016 and RPSC RAS Prelims 2018 are likely to be announced soon. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of RPSC to avail the same.

RPSC Recruitment Exam Result 2016/2018: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission is expected to release the RPSC RAS 2016 revised results and RPSC RAS Prelim Results on its official website soon. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check their result by logging into the official website of the Commission as soon as it is released.

The result for both the examination will be available on the official website of the Commission. The official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission is – https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/. Candidates who have appeared for the RPSC RAS Prelims 2018 exam can keep an eye on the website so that they don’t miss any important notification regarding the release of the results and any other details.

How to download the RPSC RAS Revised Result 2016?

Log in to the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Search for the result link and click on it

Candidates will be directed to a different window

Here, enter your roll number and submit

The revised result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference

To go to the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission and download the result directly, click on this link: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

