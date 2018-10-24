RPSC RAS Prelims result 2018: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has finally released the results of Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) and Rajasthan Taxation Service (RTS) preliminary combined competitive examination on its official website. Candidates can now check the same by logging into - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC RAS Prelims result 2018: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has published the results of Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) and Rajasthan Taxation Service (RTS) preliminary combined competitive examination on the official website yesterday, i.e. on October 23, 2018. According to reports, the results are now available at – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and all the candidates who had appeared for the examination can log in to the official website and check their respective results by following the instruction given below.

Meanwhile, the answer keys of the examinations were released on the official website during the month of August. Rajasthan Public Service Commission will be shortlisting the best candidates through this recruitment drive based on their performance in the RPSC RAS Prelims 2018, RPSC RAS main Exam 2018 and RPSC RAS interview 2018 which will be held soon. Those who clear all the three-tier of the recruitment examination will be selected for the available posts under the government.

How to check the RPSC RAS Pre result 2018?

Visit the official website of RPSC – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Search for the link that indicates the result of RPSC RAS Pre Exam 2018 and click on it’ on the homepage under the ‘News and Events’ tab

and click on it’ on the homepage under the ‘News and Events’ tab Candidates will be taken to a pdf

Check if your roll number exists on the list

Download the same and take a print out for further reference if necessary

As per reports, more than 15,000 Non-TSP candidates and 571 TSP candidates have cleared the RAS exam held by the RPSC this year. The RPSC RAS main Exam 2018 has been scheduled to be conducted in the month of December on 23rd and 24th. Only those who qualify in the RAS prelims will have to appear for the Mains in December.

To go to the official website and check the RPSC RAS Prelims 2018 results, click on this link: https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

