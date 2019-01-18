RPSC RAS main exam dates: The Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) examination main dates have been extended by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). The decision was taken when Rajasthan Cabinet issued the directions to the Commission to extend the dates.

RPSC RAS main exam dates: The main exam dates of Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) as been extended by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). This has come into effect after Rajasthan Cabinet issued the directions to the Commission to extend the dates.

It all came to the limelight Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) aspirants protested to

demand the government to extend the exam. At the Chief Minister’s residence, a meeting was held where it was decided to extend the examination in an organised manner in future.

The government statement said all the hurdles will be removed in a systematic manner in order to ensure the aspirants are not affected.

State cabinet minister Parsadi Lal Meena further confirmed that other issues like farm-loan waiver and removing educational norms in local body and panchayat elections. These were discussed in the meeting. Also, the RPSC RAS examination dates were extended from December 23 and 24, 2018 to January 28 and 29, 2019.

The examination will be conducted to fill 980 posts through Rajasthan State Service Exam and Rajasthan Subordinate service. The notification was released on April 02, 2018. As for now, the dates have been released by the Commission.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More