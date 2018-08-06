Rajasthan Public Service Commission is expected to release the answer keys for the RAS/RTS on today, August 6, reported the Indian Express. The candidates can download the answer keys from the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, which is expected to release on Monday evening. Here are the steps to check the answer keys RPSC RAS/R%TS exam 2018.

Earlier, the commission had also uploaded the question papers at the official website. From over 4.97 lakh candidates who registered for the examination, around 3,76,762 appeared for the examination. The examination took place on Sunday, August 5 in around 1,454 centres. The examination was conducted for recruitment to 980 vacancies in several government offices in the state.

RPSC RAS/R%TS exam 2018: Here are the steps to check the answer keys

At first, you need to log on to the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in As the home page of the site displays, you find a section named as “News and Events” on the right-hand side of the page. Under the section, you find a link named “Answer key for RAS/RTS Comb. Comp. (PRE) Exam – 2018”, click it A new page where the answer keys of the RTS/RAS exam will be displayed in a PDF format Download the answer key given to your computer and you can also save it for the future use One can also use the answer keys for the further analysis.

In a bid to fill all the vacant posts for officers at several departments, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission conducts such examination through which the recruitment to RAS, RPS, RTS and Rajasthan Sub-ordinate Services is done through an entrance exam.

