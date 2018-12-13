RPSC RAS, RTS Result 2018: The revised results of preliminary combined competitive examination Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) and Rajasthan Taxation Service (RTS) has been declared by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC RAS, RTS result 2018: Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the revised results of the preliminary combined competitive examination, Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) and Rajasthan Taxation Service (RTS) on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Initially, the result was announced on October 23 by the (RPSC). A total of 7,145 candidates from OBC and MBC categories have been included in the existing list.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of qualifying the written examination. The interested candidates need to clear two stages of written examinations (prelims and main). Following which, they will be called for an interview.

Following are the steps to check your result on the official website

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Result Preamble and Cut-Off Marks of Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Pre.) Examination-2018’ A pdf file will be displayed regarding the selected candidates’ list. Download the result Take out a print out for further use

The main examination of RAS 2018 is scheduled to be held this month. The Board has decided December 23 and December 24 as the main examination date. The qualifiers of RAS prelims will appear for the main exam in December.

Around 4.97 lakh candidates had registered for the examination. Out of which, 3,76,762 candidates appeared for the examination that was held on Sunday, August 5. The examination took place at 1,454 centres in order to fill 980 vacancies in various government offices in the state.

The question paper has been uploaded by the commission has at the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

About Rajasthan Public Service Commission

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission’s working is also regulated by Rajasthan Public Service Commission Rules & Regulation, 1963, Rules framed by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission for conduct of their Business and the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (Regulations and validation of Procedure ordinance 1975 & Act 1976).

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More