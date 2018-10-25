RPSC recruitment 2018: The admit card of the senior teacher Grade II competitive examination has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission on the official website @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC sent out the applications for 8,162 senior teachers vacant posts (Non-TSP). The candiadtes were required to apply for the position latest by June 9, 2018. For more details, check out more.

RPSC recruitment 2018: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the admit card of the senior teacher Grade II competitive examination on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The applicants are required to download the same immediately in order to avoid the inconvenience in future. The competitive exam has been scheduled to held from October 28 to November 2, 2018. Earlier, RPSC invited the applications for 8,162 senior teachers vacant posts (Non-TSP). The last date for the application was June 9, 2018.

There are five easy steps to download the admit card.

1.: Visit the official RPSC website: www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on download link of the admit card given on the home page under ‘Important Links’ section.

3. Click on the admit card link in the next page.

4. Enter the required details.

5. Download your admit card.

Candidates are required to study the following subjects for the senior teacher Grade II competitive examination:

1. Urdu

2. Sanskrit

3. Science

4. Hindi

5. General Knowledge

6. Sindhi

7. Punjabi

8. English

9. Maths

10. Social Sciences.

The exam questions will be objective in nature. The detailed syllabus of paper for the examination is available on the official website.

What is RPSC?

Rajasthan Public Service Commission: The Lee Commission had recommended the setting up of a Central Public Service Commission in India. Earlier, it was left largely to the discretion of provincial Governments to recruit and exercise control over their services.

At the time of formation of Rajasthan, the institution of Public Service Commission existed in only three of the 22 covenanting states viz. Jaipur, Jodhpur and Bikaner. Initially, the composition of the Commission was one Chairman and 2 Members. Sir S.K.Ghosh (also the then Chief Justice of Rajasthan) was appointed Chairman.

It provided the abolition of the PSCs or other institution performing duties in the nature of those of a PSC in the constituent states. The ordinance also provided inter-alia, for the composition of the Commission, the staff and the functions of the Commission.

(Source: RPSC website)

