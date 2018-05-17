Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC has invited applications for various teaching posts this year on theitr official website. Reports say that around 13162 vacancies are to be filled through this year's recruitment process by the commission. Candidates willing to apply can check their eligibility criteria here.

Also, according to the notification on the official website, the commission has made it mandatory for the online applicants to register themselves with their Aadhaar cards as One Time Registration which has been applicable since 02.04.2018. Non Aadhar card holders can skip the process as mentioned on the official website. Candidates are advised to fill application form before last date of submitting application.

Meanwhile, the online application forms for 8162 Sr. Teacher will close on May 31 as per the notification while for that of the 5000 posts for School Lecturer are scheduled to begin tomorrow, May 17, 2018.

To go to the detailed notification, click here: “Full Notification of Teachers Recruitment 2018”

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

The candidates who wish to apply for the School Lecturer posts have to hold a graduate degree in any discipline and should have completed the courses in either B.Ed, D.Ed or any similar course like these.

The age limit for Sr. Teacher and School Lecturer is in between 18-40 years. However, there are relaxations for the reserved category candidates.

HOW TO APPLY

To apply for the posts online, go through the detailed notification on the Examination Dashboard on the homepage of the official website of the Commission and follow the instructions. Note that the last date to apply for SR. Teacher is May 31, 2018.

