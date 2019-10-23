RPSC Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for 900 Veterinary Officer post vacancies through the RPSC official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Interested candidates can check the notification by following the steps to download given in this article.

RPSC Recruitment 2019: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission or RPSC has released a notification inviting applications for huge vacancies. The notification released on the official website of RPSC shows there are 900 vacancies against the post of Veterinary Officer. The notification is available on the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The interested and eligible candidates are advised to check the notification and start applying.

The application has started through the official website and candidates can register themselves on the official website on or before the closure of the registration or application process. The last date for submission of applications is November 24, 2019.

RPSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Post – Veterinary Officer

Vacancies – 900

RPSC Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

The start date for submission of the online application forms –

The last date to submit the online application forms or register through the RPSC official website – November 24, 2019

RPSC Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates willing to apply to the Veterinary Officer posts must be in the age bracket of 20 – 40 years as on the last date for applying.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have a working knowledge of Devnagri script in Hindi and Rajasthani Culture

How to check and download the RPSC Recruitment 2019 Notification for Veterinary Officer Post?

Candidates need to log into the official website of the RPSC

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “22/10/2019 – Advt. 06/2019-20 For Veterinary Officer” Under the News and Events option

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, a pdf will be displayed in Hindi

Go through the pdf and note the instructions

Here’s the direct link to download the Notification released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission for 900 vacant positions of Veterinary Officers – https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/RecruitmentAdvertisements/BF08F80786834383B598EE1B27596100.pdf

Also Read: CAT Admit Card 2019: IIM Kozhikode to issue hall tickets for Common Admission Test soon

Also Read: Assam TET Admit Card 2019: Teacher Eligibility Test hall tickets out on ssa.assam.gov.in

Also Read: UP D.El.Ed 2nd Semester Results 2019 out, check at btcexam.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App