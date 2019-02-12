Around 2,000 posts of teachers are vacant in the state Rajasthan 252 government colleges. For which, RPSC has been designated to fill 850 of these posts. It came to the limelight when Higher education minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati on Monday told the Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) legislator Rajkumar Raot, Bhati while answering a query.

Around 2,000 posts of teachers are vacant in the state Rajasthan 252 government colleges. For which, RPSC has been designated to fill 850 of these posts. It came to the limelight when Higher education minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati on Monday told the Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) legislator Rajkumar Raot, Bhati while answering a query. He has given the assurance that the vacancies will be soon filled. Previously, the Department of Education, Government of Rajasthan released a notification to fill third-grade teacher posts for around 28,000 vacancies.

Pay scale

The teachers’ pay scale is expected to be Rs. 23,700 per month. The notification for college-level teachers is expected. However, a date has not been confirmed.

Besides this, the formation of Rajiv Gandhi Career Counselling Cell is also in the due process.

About Rajastahn Public Service Commission

Having a glorious past of nearly 50 years, Rajasthan Public Service Commission has a long history.

It was during 1923 when the Lee Commission recommended setting up of a Central Public Service Commission in India.

Initially, the decision was left to the provincial Governments to recruit and exercise control over their Services.

The Institution of Public Service Commission existed in only three of the 22 covenanting states viz. Jaipur, Jodhpur and Bikaner. The successor administration. It came into existence after the merger of the princely states which promulgated an ordinance on 16th August,1949 establishing the Rajasthan Public Service Commission Ajmer.

The news was first was first published in Raj. Gazette at 20th August, 1949.

In the beginning, the Commission comprised of one Chairman and 2 Members. Sir S.K.Ghosh (also the then Chief Justice of Rajasthan) was appointed Chairman. Subsequently, Shri DeviShankar Tiwari and Shri N.R.Chandorkar were appointed Members and Shri S.C. Tripathi (I.E.S), formerly a member of the Federal PSC was appointed as Chairman

