The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued the answer keys for the senior teacher second-grade exams on its official website @ rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The exams for senior teacher recruitment were conducted in October and November 2018.

RPSC releases grade 2 senior teacher answer keys: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued the answer keys for the senior teacher second-grade exams on its official website. The exams for senior teacher recruitment were conducted in October and November 2018. The candidates can check the answer keys on the RPSC website @ rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidate can access the keys of English, Maths, Sindhi, Punjabi, General Knowledge and Social Science papers by following steps:

• Candidates need to log on to the RPSC website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

• Click on the view all option in the news and events section

• Answer keys of all the subjects will display

• Candidate can also download the answer key of their subject and download it future reference

Candidates are advised to raise objections if they found any discrepancy in the answer keys. They can raise objections on the official website within three days from February 19 to 21.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More