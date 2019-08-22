RPSC Senior Teacher Punjabi Result 2018: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission or RPSC has released the Senior Punjabi Teacher Grade Punjabi Exam results on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can check the details of the next round mentioned in this article.

RPSC Senior Teacher Punjabi Result 2018: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the Senior Punjabi Teacher Exam result on the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The candidates who have appeared in the RPSC Senior Teacher Punjabi Grade exam can check their respective results by visiting the official website and check the details of the upcoming Document Verification or DV, which is the next round of the recruitment process. The results can be accessed from the official website with the help of the instructions given below.

According to reports, the Commission had conducted the RPSC Senior Grade Punjabi Teacher Exam 2018 for General Knowledge on October 28 28, 2018 while the written exam for Punjabi was held on October 30, 2018. The Commission has notified that selection of candidates has been done based on their performance in the written examination. Those who have been shortlisted from the written examination will now have to appear for the DV or Document Verification process.

RPSC Senior Teacher Result 2018: How to check and download?

Candidates need to log into the official website of RPSC – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, under the News Section click on the link that says, “–“Provisional List of Candidates for Eligibility Checking of Sr. Teacher Comp. Exam 2018(PUNJABI)”

On clicking, a pdf page will be displayed on the screen

Now, download and check the result

Keep a copy of the list for further reference

The schedule for RPSC Senior Teacher counseling/Document Verification 2019 will be announced by the RPSC shortly through the official website. Candidates are advised to keep their documents ready for the verification process.

