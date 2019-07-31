Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the result for the Senior teacher recruitment exam. Candidates can now check the result on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the result for the Senior teacher grade exam. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check their result on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The results of the Social science examinations were announced on July 29. The senior teacher recruitment exam has been conducted from October 28 to November 2, 2018. The offline/written exam for social sciences was conducted on October 29, 2018.

According to the short notification published by RPSC, selected candidates will need to participate for the document verification round under the selection process for the RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2018. Candidates need to appear in the document verification program/counseling which will be declared by the RPSC.

Steps to check RPSC Senior Teacher result 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link Provisional list of candidates for eligibility checking of senior teacher exam 2018(Social Science)

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Candidates will have to enter the required details like registration number/ date of birth

Step 5: Results will be displayed on the screen for the candidates

Step 6: Candidates will need to download the result and take a print out for the result

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App