RPSC SI 2019 result: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission or RPSC has declared the RPSC Sub Inspector Exam 2019 results on the official website. The Sub Inspector examination results have been published on the website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can check their results by following the instruction given here. RPSC had conducted the RPSC SI Recruitment Exam 2019 for Sub Inspector post vacancies on October 7, 2018, across the state.

According to the latest notification released by the Commission, the Preamble and Cutoff Marks for Physical Efficiency Test or PET of Sub Inspector Combined Competitive exam 2016 have been released. Candidates need to log into the official website of the Commission to check the notification. Candidates can click on the direct link given below to check and download the RPSC SI Result 2019.

How to check the RPSC SI 2019 result?

Candidates will have to log into the official website of RPSC – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage under the “News and Events” section, click on the link that says, “New Icon26/08/2019 – Result Preamble and Cutoff Marks(For Physical Efficiency Test) Of Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam 2016”

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a pdf

Download the same and take a print out for reference

Candidates who have declared passed will now have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test or RPSC SI PET 2019 exam to be conducted by the Commission soon. The Commission will soon notify the dates of PET through its official website. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the RPSC official website for details on RPSC SI PET 2019.

