RPSC SI Recruitment 2019: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer keys on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The applicants are requested to download the answer keys on the official website.

RPSC SI Recruitment 2019: The answer keys for the post of sub-inspector (SI) has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The examination was held on October 7 2018. The interested candidates can download the answer keys through the official website.

In case the candidates need to raise any objections, they can do the same by challenging it online. The option for raising the objections is available from January 5, 2019. January 7, 2019 midnight is the last date to raise the objections.

Application fee

The applicants need to pay a fee of Rs 100 per objection. They need to send their documents to support along with their objections.

How to check the answer key

Step 1: Go to the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, the link which says ‘SI exam answer key..’ click on it to download the answer key

Step 3: In the new window, answer key will appear in PDF form

Step 4: Download it and take print out

Check steps to raise objections

Step 1: Go to the official website– sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Log in all your details in the recruitment portal

Step 3: Click the recruitment exam link ‘RPSC Sub Inspector..’

Step 4: After that link which says click on ‘question objection’ link

Step 5: Raise the challenge

Step 6: Make the payment and click on submit

The link of raising objections will be activated on January 5, 2019. The recruitment took place to recruit the candidates for over 330 vacancies. According to the notification, the selected candidates are required to pay scale between 9,3000 to Rs 34,800.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More