RPSC Senior Teacher 2nd-grade answer key: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the RPSC senior teacher 2nd-grade Comp (Sec Edu) exam answer key 2018 for the paper group 1. The key has been released for General Knowledge (GK), Maths, English, Social Science, Sindhi and Punjabi. Those who have appeared for the examination can visit the official website @ rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The examination was conducted from October 28, 2018, to November 2, 2018, at various centres.

The commission has also released a notification regarding the objection link which has been activated on the official site. Students can apply for objection online by paying an amount of Rs 100/- per questions from February 19 to February 21, 2019. The objections should be raised according to the master question paper available on the RPSC website.

The recruitment of Rajasthan Public Service Commission senior teacher grade 2nd comp (Sec Edu) is being conducted for 8,162 sr teacher vacancies in the non-TSP areas and 838 vacancies in the TSP areas. Those candidates who appeared for the exams can raise objection also available on its official website.

Here’s how to check RPSC Sr Teacher Gr 2nd exam 2018 answer key:

1. Official website @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on the link for answer keys

3. Take a printout for future references

