RPSC SI Recruitment 2018: The admit cards for the Sub Inspector Combined Competitive Exams 2016 have been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC SI exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 7. A total of 330 vacancies for the post of Sub Inspector (SI) are available.

The exam dates for RPSC SI 2016 was notified on June 14, 2018 and candidates can log into the official website for further details regarding the examination. A written examination and an interview will be conducted by the Board to select the best candidates for the vacancies.

To download the RPSC Rajasthan SI Admit Card 2018:

1. Visit the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link named ‘Rajasthan Sub Inspector Combined Competitive Exam 2018’

3. Click on the admit card link

4. Enter all the required details

5. Download and take a print out for a future reference.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card.

As per reports in a leading daily, the salary for the post per month will be in between Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with an additional grade pay of Rs 4,200.

As per the official website, in the year 1951, in order to regulate the working of the Commission, the Rajpramukh issued the following Regulations under the provisions of the Constitution of India.

1. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (Conditions of Service) Regulation,1951 and

2. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (Limitation of Functions) Regulation,1951.

The work of Rajasthan Public Service Commission is regulated by Rajasthan Public Service Commission Rules & Regulation, 1963. Rules are framed by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission to conduct their Business and the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (Regulations and validation of Procedure ordinance 1975 & Act 1976).

