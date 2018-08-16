Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has closed the link for submission of objections on the answer keys of RSMSSB Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam 2018 on its official website. Candidates can keep an eye on the website as the result for the same will also be declared soon.

The RSMSSB Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam 2018 was conducted on August 5, 2018, at various centres across the state and the answer key was released on the official website recently. According to latest reports, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has closed the link for submission of objections yesterday, which was earlier scheduled to be closed on August 13, 2018 and the result will be soon announced through the official website.

However, the Commission has not yet made any official announcement regarding the declaration of the results yet. Meanwhile, those candidates who had failed to submit their objections on their answer keys will not be able to raise any objection as it has already been closed on the official website of the RPSC.

ALSO READ: TSLPRB SI admit card 2018: Telangana Police Recruitment Exams to begin, download hall tickets from August 16 @ tslprb.in

The results for the RSMSSB Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam will be declared on the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. soon. Candidates eagerly waiting for the result can check the steps to download RSMSSB Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam result 2018 given here.

ALSO READ: RPF Recruitment 2018: Piyush Goyal announces 10,000 fresh railway jobs, 50% quota for women

How to download RSMSSB Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam result 2018?

Log in to the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Search for the ‘Result’ link on the homepage Click on the link and enter the requisite details such as registration number and submit The RSMSSB Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam result will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the result and take a print out if necessary

To go to the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and download the Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam result directly, click on this link: http://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/

ALSO READ: Delhi Government invites application for Field Surveyor posts, apply @ des.delhigovt.nic.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More