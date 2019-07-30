Rajasthan NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission Board releases second round allotment results 2019 on its official website, rajneetug2019.rajasthan.gov.in. Medial aspirants those who have participated in the 2nd Counselling Round can check their names on the official website.

Rajasthan NEET-UG 2019: The NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board-2019 had declared the Rajasthan NEET-UG Allotment Result 2019 on its official website, rajneetug2019.rajasthan.gov.in. The second round allotment results are available in the PFD format on the official website. Medial aspirants those who have participated in the 2nd Counselling Round can check their names on the official website,

The second-round result was scheduled to be released on 28th July 2019 but it is released on the website. Through NEEt 2019, candidates would be able to take admission in the into medical courses across the state. The admission of the candidates would be based on their performance in NEET 2019 in the admission to various Private and Government colleges of Rajasthan.

Candidates must note that those who were not shortlisted in the round 1 or have participated but dropped the admission can only join in the round 2 seat allotment process.

Rajasthan NEET-UG 2019: Steps to download Rajasthan NEET Allotment Result 2019 (UG 2nd Round)

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board, Rajasthan, rajneetug2019.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the Rajasthan NEET Allotment Result 2019 (UG 2nd Round) link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials as asked

Step 4: Verify and submit the information on the website.

Step 5: Download Provisional Allotment Letter displayed on the screen

Step 6; Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Candidates must note that those who have alotted the seats will have to visit the Academic Block, SMS Medical College, Jaipur, to complete the admission formalities before August 3, 2019.

