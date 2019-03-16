RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019: Some of the important changes have been introduced by the Railway Recruitment Board notification published in the advertisement corrigendum and amendments in CEN 01/2019 NTPC and paramedical staff recruitment for over 1.3 lakh vacancies for NTPC and level-1 posts on February 28.

1. The qualifiers of 1st stage CBT and short-listed for subsequent stages as OBC/SC/ST/EWS/PwBD, he/she will continue to be considered as OBC/SC/ST/EWS/PwBD respectively in all the subsequent stages. The interested candidates are advised to choose their category while possessing a relevant certificate.

2. The interested and eligible candidates who will apply for EWS reservation will have to provide an Income and Asset Certificate to be issued by competent authority on the date of document verification.

3. Certificate will be issued for the financial year 2017-18 as the last date of registration of applications is March 31, 2019.

4. If a candidate fails to fulfil all the EWS category reservation requirements. Their claim for the reserved status under EWS will not be entertained. The candidature/application of such candidates belonging to this category, if fulfilling, all the eligibility conditions for General (UR) category, will be taken into account under General (UR) vacancies only.

5. Earlier, the Railway Recruitment Board had a condition for the PWD candidates, that they are one step below the applicant but this condition was deleted from the notification, later.

Here is the official notice

