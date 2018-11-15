RRB RPF SI, Constable recruitment 2018: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to share roll numbers for the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable and Sub Inspector recruitment exam 2018. The board is likely to share the roll numbers on the official websites — rpfonlinereg.co.in or rrb.gov.in. The Railway Protection Force has invited the applications to fill 8619 constable posts and 1120 sub-inspector posts.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is conducting the examination to fill 8619 constable posts and 1120 sub-inspector posts in the Railways Protection Force (RPF). According to an official notification of the RRB, exam date, test center, timing, and other details will be sent to the applicants on their e-mail IDs. The RRB notification reads, “As the CBT begins for Group E candidates from 19th December, therefore candidates will be able to download their e-call letter from 9th December onwards as per test schedule.”

The candidates, who have applied for the RRB RPF SI, Constable recruitment 2018 posts, can download their admit cards, once they are out, by simply following the steps given below.

Here are the steps to download RRB RPF SI, Constable recruitment admit cards 2018:

Visit the official website of Railways Protection Force (RPF)—rpfonlinereg.co.in.

Click on the link that reads RRB RPF SI, Constable recruitment admit cards 2018.

Enter the required details and click on the submit button.

The RRB RPF SI, Constable recruitment admit card 2018 will pop on your window.

Download and take a print of your admit card for future use.

