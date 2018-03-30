Indian Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to offer more than 1 lakh jobs to the aspirants seeking government job. Indian Railways will offer 1,10,000 from 90,000 as per compared to the last notification. The railways will offer 9,000 jobs in Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF). Apart from this, around 10,000 additional jobs will come out in Level-2.

RRB 2018: Indian Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Friday has announced a huge increase in the number of job openings for the aspirants seeking a government. Indian railways is about to increase the number of vacancies to 1,10,000 from 90,000 as compared to the last notification. The railways will offer 9,000 jobs in Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF). Apart from this, around 10,000 additional jobs will come out in Level-2. The notification for the vacancies for RPF and RPSF will be published in the Employment News of 19-25 May 2018, as per the information in advertisements released by Indian Railways.

As per the reports the recruitment will be offered for the post of constable and Sub-inspectors. Aspirant seeking for a government has a golden opportunity as Indian Railways is offering jobs in a big number. RRB has also decided some criteria for the applicants. For the post of constable, one has to be qualified at least 10th class and graduate for the post of Sub-inspector in Indian Railways. The job openings are for both men and women, but a big number of seats will be reserved for women. There are reports that applications for the Railway Protection Force will be accepted between June 1 and June 30.

For the detailed information, aspirants can simply log in to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) @ indianrailways.gov.in. Apart from this, the last date for applying for this is March 31, 2018, for which 90,000 recruitments have been taken on the posts of Group D (62000) and Group C (technician and assistant loco pilot).

