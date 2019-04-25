RRB 2019: This year candidates applied for a total of 1,30,000 vacancies across various Zonal Railways and Production units. RRB has now introduced EWS reservation for General category candidates who appeared in exams for various posts that concluded this month

RRB 2019: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) had invited applications for 1300 vacancies across various posts in Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways, the exams for at leas 1,30, 000 vacancies were concluded this month only. Interestingly, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and Railway Recruitment Cells, this year have introduced reservation for economically weaker section (EWS) candidates along with OBC, SC, ST, PWBD ( person with benchmark disabilities) and Ex-servicemen (ExSM) reservation categories.

Candidates who are not covered under reservation scheme for SC/ST/OBCNCL and whose family income is below Rs 8 lakh rupees will be identified as EWS so that they could also avail the reservation benefit. The income of these candidates will be determined by annual salary, agriculture, business, profession etc. for the financial year prior to the year of application.

For those whose family possess, the following assets won’t be eligible for the EWS reservation under General category:

5 acres of agricultural land and above

Residential flat of 100 sq.fy and above

Residential plot of 100 square yards and above in notified municipalities

Residential plot of 200 square yards and above in areas other than the notified municipalities

Candidates who sit for RRB exams for the various post should not forget to produce valid Income and Asset certificate issued by a competent authority.

RRB 2019: Here are the details related to various posts:

For non-technical popular categories which include vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist. Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk. Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc.(NTPC), there were 35208 vacancies this year. For para-medical staff which has vacancies for Staff Nurse, Health & Malaria Inspector, Pharmacist, ECG Technician, Lab Assistant, Lab Superintendent, there were 1937 vacancies this year. For ministerial and isolated categories which have vacancies for Staff Nurse, Health & Malaria Inspector, Pharmacist, ECG Technician, Lab Assistant, Lab Superintendent, there were 1665 vacancies this year. For RRC Level-1 Group D posts which have vacancies for Track Maintainer Grade IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments (Electrical, Engineering, Mechanical and S&T Departments), Assistant Pointsman, and level-1 posts in other departments, there were 103769 vacancies this year.

