RRB 2019 NTPC Gorakhpur: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) likely to release the hall tickets within 10 days, candidates must keep an eye on the official website of RRB @rrbgkp.gov.in

RRB 2019 NTPC Gorakhpur: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) to soon release the NTPC Gorakhpur Admit Card 2019. Candidates who are willing to download the admit card must keep a check on the official website of RRB or click on the link @rrbcdg.gov.in to visit directly. A total of 35000 vacancies have been published by RRR through this recruitment drive under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC).

Candidates must know that RRB CBT Phase I exam to be held in the month of July 2019. Whereas within 10 days the admit cards of RRB NTPC exam will be released. The admit card to be released in an online mode, through which candidates have to download it or take a hard copy of it.

How to download RRB NTPC Gorakhpur Admit Card 2019

Step 1: Click on the link @rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link RRB NTPC CBT I Admit Card 2019

Step 3: Candidates need to fill the credentials like Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button

Step 5: Candidates must download the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019

Step 6: Take a printout for further references.

Candidates must know that it’s necessary to carry the admit cards in the examination hall otherwise they won’t be allowed to appear in the examination.

Documents candidates need to carry

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019

ID proof (viz. Voter Card, Aadhaar Card, printout of e-Aadhaar (not Xerox copy of Aadhaar)

Driving License

PAN card

Passport

Identity Card issued by the employer in case the candidate is a Govt

College / University Photo ID card (if studying)

All the documents should be original

