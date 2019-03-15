There are on total 1,937 vacancies for various posts on the regional official website and 1,30,000 vacancies on the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). The latest notification comprising of the amendments has been made available on the official website of RRB - http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB paramedical category notification 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released an important notification announcing amendments in the recently published RRB detailed employment notice for the recruitment of paramedical category vacancies in the Indian Railways. The latest notification comprising the amendments has been made available on the official website of RRB – http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

There are on total 1,937 vacancies for various posts on the regional official website and 1,30,000 vacancies on the official website of the RRB. The last date of submitting the application form is April 7, 2019. The exam will be scheduled in the month of June and it is going to be a Computer Based Exam.

Earlier the board stated that the income details of the applicants should include income from all sources including salary, profession, business, agriculture, etc but now the Railway Recruitment Board has mentioned the year 2018 to 2019 according to the closing date which is April 2, 2019.

One of the points mentioned by the RRB that the candidature of the candidate will be cancelled if the qualifications don’t meet the requirement of the post one has applied for but now this point is removed from the norms.

Steps to access the Corrigendum:

Step 1: Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: Click the link http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/uploads/corrigendum-cen-02-2019.pdf

Step 3: Once the link opens you can access the amendments made by RRB.

Step 4: The Corrigendum is available in a PDF form and one can download it too for future purpose.

