RRB 2nd stage Group C Recruitment: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the second stage of Group C recruitment examination results by the end of March on the official website. Speaking to a leading daily, an official said that the Railway Ministry has asked the board to categorically complete the recruitment process of Group C, ALP Technician posts as soon as possible. Therefore, the board is trying to release the merit list of the shortlisted candidates for the psychology test by the third or last week of March. The qualifiers of the psychology test will be hired for the Group C posts. The final results for the Group C recruitment process will probably to be declared by the second week of April. The recruitment process from Group C, D posts is expected to be completed by the end of September. The 2nd stage of the recruitment examination was conducted on January 21, 22 and 23, 2019.
The answer keys were released on February 18, and the candidates had raised objections till February 20, 2019. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had released the answer keys for the second stage of recruitment exam the post of ALP, technician. The answer keys have been released for both the re-examination and examination. Earlier, the second stage examination was conducted for ALP and technician posts on January 21, 22 and 23, 2019.
RRB Group C ALP, Technician results: Documents required
Class 10, 12
NCVT/SCVT certificate
SC/ST certificate
OBC-NCL certificate
Non-creamy layer certificate
Income certificate
Photocopy of Aadhaar card
Original discharge certificate of ex-servicemen
NOC from employer
Transgender certificate
Jammu and Kashmir certificate
Death certificate of spouse in case of a widow
Ex-servicemen candidates who secure civil employment.
The recruitment process for the Group C began in the previous year. Over a crore candidates had applied for the same. A total of 36,47,541 candidates had appeared for the first stage examination. This examination was conducted from August 9 to September 4, 2018.
