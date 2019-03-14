RRB 2nd stage Group C Recruitment: The results of the second stage of Group C recruitment examination results is expected to be released by the end of March by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on the official website. Speaking to a leading daily, the Railway Ministry has asked the board to categorically complete the recruitment process as soon as possible. Therefore, the board is trying to release the merit list of the shortlisted candidates for the psychology test by the third or last week of March.

RRB 2nd stage Group C Recruitment: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the second stage of Group C recruitment examination results by the end of March on the official website. Speaking to a leading daily, an official said that the Railway Ministry has asked the board to categorically complete the recruitment process of Group C, ALP Technician posts as soon as possible. Therefore, the board is trying to release the merit list of the shortlisted candidates for the psychology test by the third or last week of March. The qualifiers of the psychology test will be hired for the Group C posts. The final results for the Group C recruitment process will probably to be declared by the second week of April. The recruitment process from Group C, D posts is expected to be completed by the end of September. The 2nd stage of the recruitment examination was conducted on January 21, 22 and 23, 2019.

The answer keys were released on February 18, and the candidates had raised objections till February 20, 2019. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had released the answer keys for the second stage of recruitment exam the post of ALP, technician. The answer keys have been released for both the re-examination and examination. Earlier, the second stage examination was conducted for ALP and technician posts on January 21, 22 and 23, 2019.

RRB Group C ALP, Technician results: Documents required

Class 10, 12

NCVT/SCVT certificate

SC/ST certificate

OBC-NCL certificate

Non-creamy layer certificate

Income certificate

Photocopy of Aadhaar card

Original discharge certificate of ex-servicemen

NOC from employer

Transgender certificate

Jammu and Kashmir certificate

Death certificate of spouse in case of a widow

Ex-servicemen candidates who secure civil employment.

The recruitment process for the Group C began in the previous year. Over a crore candidates had applied for the same. A total of 36,47,541 candidates had appeared for the first stage examination. This examination was conducted from August 9 to September 4, 2018.

