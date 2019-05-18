RRB admit card 2019: A total of 13,487 vacancies are to be filled at various posts through a recruitment process of the Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) for the post of junior engineer (JE). The admit card or hall ticket of the stage-I computer-based exam has been released at its regional websites. tehe examination is scheduled to be held from May 22 to May 27, 2019.

RRB admit card 2019: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for the post of junior engineer (JE) at its regional websites. The stage-I computer-based exam will be conducted in computer-based testing (CBT) mode which is scheduled to be held from May 22 to May 27, 2019. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 13,487 vacancies are to be filled at various posts. These posts varies from junior engineer (JE) depot material superintendent, and chemical and metallurgical assistant. The selected candidates will be eligible for CBT stage II exam. The recruited candidates will receive the remuneration of Rs 35,400 per month.

Students need to download the hall ticket and take out a print out of the same. The candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without a valid admit card.

RRB JE admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, search for ‘RRB CEN 03 city intimation, call letter’, click on it

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the center for which you’ve applied from

Step 5: Log-in using registration id

Step 6: Admit card will be displayed

RRB JE admit card 2019: Exam pattern

There will be a stage 1 computer-based test which will be conducted for 90 minutes. Candidates will answer 100 questions within a stipulated time period.

RRB JE admit card 2019: Websites

Bhubaneshwar (rrrbbbs.gov.in), RRB Bilaspur (rrbbilaspur.gov.in), RRB Chandigarh(rrbcdg.gov.in), RRB Chennai (rrbchennai.gov.in), RRB Gorakhpur (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Siliguri (rrbsiliguri.org), RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in, RB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in), RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), RRB Ahmedabad (rrbahmedabad.gov.in), RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in), RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in), RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in), RRB Bhopal (rrbbpl.nic.in), RRB Guwahati (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Jammu (rrbjammu.nic.in), RRB Kolkata (rrbkolkata.gov.in), RRB Malda (rrbmalda.gov.in), RRB Mumbai (rrbmumbai.gov.in), RRB Muzaffarpur (rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), RRB Patna (rrbpatna.gov.in)

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App