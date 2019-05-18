RRB admit card 2019: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for the post of junior engineer (JE) at its regional websites. The stage-I computer-based exam will be conducted in computer-based testing (CBT) mode which is scheduled to be held from May 22 to May 27, 2019. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 13,487 vacancies are to be filled at various posts. These posts varies from junior engineer (JE) depot material superintendent, and chemical and metallurgical assistant. The selected candidates will be eligible for CBT stage II exam. The recruited candidates will receive the remuneration of Rs 35,400 per month.
Students need to download the hall ticket and take out a print out of the same. The candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without a valid admit card.
RRB JE admit card 2019: How to download
Step 1: Go to the official website
Step 2: On the homepage, search for ‘RRB CEN 03 city intimation, call letter’, click on it
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Click on the center for which you’ve applied from
Step 5: Log-in using registration id
Step 6: Admit card will be displayed
RRB JE admit card 2019: Exam pattern
There will be a stage 1 computer-based test which will be conducted for 90 minutes. Candidates will answer 100 questions within a stipulated time period.
RRB JE admit card 2019: Websites
Bhubaneshwar (rrrbbbs.gov.in), RRB Bilaspur (rrbbilaspur.gov.in), RRB Chandigarh(rrbcdg.gov.in), RRB Chennai (rrbchennai.gov.in), RRB Gorakhpur (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Siliguri (rrbsiliguri.org), RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in, RB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in), RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), RRB Ahmedabad (rrbahmedabad.gov.in), RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in), RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in), RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in), RRB Bhopal (rrbbpl.nic.in), RRB Guwahati (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Jammu (rrbjammu.nic.in), RRB Kolkata (rrbkolkata.gov.in), RRB Malda (rrbmalda.gov.in), RRB Mumbai (rrbmumbai.gov.in), RRB Muzaffarpur (rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), RRB Patna (rrbpatna.gov.in)