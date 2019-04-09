RRB ALP Aptitude Test Admit Card 2019: Railway Recruitment Board will publish the RRB ALP Aptitude Test Admit Card 2019 today on its regional websites. The candidates who have applied for the RRB ALP Aptitude Test are advised to monitor RRB's main website- rrbcdg.gov.in and the regional websites for updates about hall tickets.

RRB ALP Aptitude Test Admit Card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board is all set to to release RRB ALP Aptitude Test Admit Card 2019 today i.e. 9 April 2019. The reports say it RRB will share the hall tickets at around 6.00 PM. The candidates are advised to monitor the official website off the Railway Recruitment Board— rrbcdg.gov.in and the regional websites to download their hall tickets. The candidates who have qualified the CBT 2 can download admit card for RRB Aptitude Test 2019 possibly today.

The reports say that Railway will conduct the Aptitude Test for Assistant Loco Pilot Posts on 16 April 2019 and admit card for the RRB ALP Aptitude Test will be released today. Only the candidates who qualified the CBT 2 and opted for Assistant Loco Pilot Posts will be allowed to give the test.

The RRB Aptitude Test will be conducted in the online and there will be no negative marking for wrong answers. To qualify for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot, candidates need to pass the Computer Based Aptitude Test which will comprise five papers. The candidates need to score minimum 42 marks in each set to qualify the examination. This is applicable to all candidates and no relaxation is permissible on any ground.

The RRB ALP Computer Based Aptitude Test Admit Card 2019 will be released on all regional official website of the Railway Recruitment Board. The candidate just need to visit the official regional website and can directly access the admit card by hitting the link provided by the RRB to download the hall tickets.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More