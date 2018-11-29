RRB ALP 1st CBT result 2018: Result for the First Stage of RRB ALP & Technician 2018 is expected to release in the first week of December. The earlier results for the RRBs 1s Stage CBT of RRB ALP & Technician Exam 2018 were declared on November 2, 2018, but later retracted and were subjected to revision after the board received various complaints regarding the same.

Railway Recruitment Board 1st CBT result 2018: Result for the First Stage of RRB ALP & Technician 2018 is expected to release in the first week of December. The earlier results for the RRBs 1s Stage CBT of RRB ALP & Technician Exam 2018 were declared on November 2, 2018, but later retracted and were subjected to revision after the board received various complaints regarding the same. RRB will be conducting the 2nd stage CBT from December 24, 2018. So reportedly, it is expected that the tentative result dates would be out in the first week of December.

The last notification released by RRB stated that the results would be revised as soon as possible respectively the 2 Stage CBT examinations were postponed from December 12, 2018, to December 24, 2018. Accordingly, sources revealed that the results are expected to release by November 22, 2018. But the board didnt confirm the dates. For the RRB ALP and Technican total of 47 lakh candidates had applied for the recruitment. 64,371 for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot and technican post. The aspirants who will qualify the first stage of RRB ALP will have to mandatoryly appear for the second stage CBT examination.

Aspirants are required to keep a check on the regional website of the RRB ALP such as such as RRB Bhubaneshwar, RRB Patna, RRB Ajmer, RRB Bilaspur, RRB Secunderabad, RRB Allahabad, RRB Kolkata, RRB Mumbai, RRB Bangalore, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Bhopal, RRB Ahmedabad, and RRB Chennai. The results are expected to release 15 days prior to the second stage CBT exam. stay tuned for more updates here.

