RRB ALP 2014 Exam: Replacement results of Assistant Loco Pilot examination held has been declared by the Railways Recruitment Board, Allahabad. Interested candidates can check their results @ rrbald.gov.in. According to a notification, the candidates who had appeared in the 2014 examination are advised to check RRB Allahabad website regularly.

RRB ALP 2014 Exam: Railways Recruitment Board, Allahabad has declared results of RRB Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) 2014 replacement results for standby list candidates. The candidates whose results were put on hold earlier can check their results on the official website of the RRB, Allahabad @ rrbald.gov.in. A list of total 455 candidates have been released, the candidates who had appeared in the examination of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP), Cat-1 of CEN 01/2014.

However, the RRB holds the right to cancel the results of candidates. So, the candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for more information. The final selection will be made after candidates sail through the certain standards maintain by the RRB, Allahabad for the examination.

Complete process to check RRB ALP 2014 Exams Replacement Results:

Log on to the official website of RRB Allahabad @ rrbald.gov.in.

Now click on Result of Replacement Panels from Standby list for the post of ALP, Cat-1 under CEN 01/2014.

CTRL+F with your roll number.

Download the pdf and save it for further reference.

