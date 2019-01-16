The Railways Recruitment Board is all set to share the admit cards for 2nd stage Group C ALP Technician Computer Based Test (CBT) from RRB's official website—rrcb.gov.in. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will also share the hall tickets for RRB Group C ALP Technician CBT on its region website. Here are the steps to download the RRB ALP Technician stage 2 CBT exam admit card.

The Railways Recruitment Board is all set to share the admit cards for 2nd stage Group C ALP Technician Computer Based Test (CBT). The RRB will release the hall tickets on January 17, 2019, and the candidates who have applied for the RRB Group C ALP Technician job can check and download their admit cards from RRB’s official website—rrcb.gov.in. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will also share the hall tickets for RRB Group C ALP Technician CBT on its region website.

Indian Railways official Angaraj Mohan told the media and said that the hall ticket will be available on all the region based official websites by the evening. According to the website of Raukwat Recruitment Board, the RRB 2nd stage Group C ALP Technician Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted on January 21, 22 and 23.

The students may follow the simple steps given below to check and download thier admit cards for the RRB 2nd stage Group C ALP Technician Computer Based Test (CBT).

Here are the steps to download the RRB ALP Technician stage 2 CBT exam admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board— rrcb.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads RRB ALP Technician stage 2 CBT exam admit card exam city and date intimation.

Step 3: A new page will pop now

Step 4: log-in by entering the required student credentials like application number, candidate’s name, and date of birth.

Step 5: Check the admit card and download it for future use.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More