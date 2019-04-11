RRB ALP Aptitude Test Admit Card 2019 to be declared soon: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to declare the RRB ALP Aptitude Test 2019 Admit Card for the Indian Railway jobs for various posts. RRB is also likely to share the exam city, travel pass for the Computer-Based RRB Aptitude Test 2019.

The reports say that the RRB ALP Aptitude Test Admit Card 2019 will be released a day before the test. The admit card will be available on the official sites of regional RRBs-rrbmumbai.gov.in, rrbsecunderabad.nic.in, rrbajmer.gov.in, etc. Updates on the admit card will be informed soon.

The candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board—rrbcdg.gov.in and the regional websites of the Railway Recruitment Board to get the updates about the RRB ALP Aptitude Test 2019 Admit Card, travel pass and exam city for Indian Railways job examination.

The candidates who have qualified the CBT 2 can appear for the RRB Aptitude Test 2019 and soon they can download their admit cards.

The reports say that Railway will conduct the Aptitude Test for Assistant Loco Pilot Posts on 16 April 2019 and admit card for the RRB ALP Aptitude Test will be released shortly. The reports say that hall ticketes for the Indian Railway job examination will be declared a day before the examination.

How to download the RRB Admit cards:

The candidates who are waiting eagerly for the RRB ALP Aptitude Test 2019 Admit Cards can follow the simple steps mentioned below to download their RRB ALP Aptitude Test Admit Cards 2019 once released.

Step 1: Visit the official regional website of RRB.

Step 2: Link on the link that reads RRB ALP Aptitude Test Admit Cards.

Step 3: Submit the required details.

Step 4: Download your RRB ALP Aptitude Test Admit Card 2019.

