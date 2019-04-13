RRB ALP Aptitude Test 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has postponed the Aptitude Test date for ALP and Technician test due to some reason which has been mentioned below. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the Board as it will be announcing the new dates soon.

RRB ALP Aptitude Test 2019: The Indian Railways through its recruiting wing, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the postponement of the Aptitude Test date for ALP and Technician. According to reports, the RRB has taken a decision to revise the RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 result and also re-evaluate the final answer keys, to ensure fairness to the candidates and the RRB ALP Technician 2018-19 recruitment process. The Board has also released the notification for the same on its official website.

Meanwhile, all the candidates who have been declared eligible for the upcoming Test are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the Board as it will be announcing the new dates soon. The official website of the Board is – rrbcdg.gov.in. The notification on the RRB official website also reads, “In view of the above, the Computer-Based Aptitude Test Scheduled on 16-04-19 is postponed and the revised date of the Aptitude Test Will be announced shortly.”

How to check the official notification for postponement of RRB ALP Aptitude Test 2019?

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) as mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CEN-01/2018 – Notice on Postponement of Aptitude Test scheduled on 16-04-2019 (ALP & Technicians Posts).”

On clicking, the candidates will be redirected to a pdf

Go through the details in it and take a print out for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to read the detailed notification of RRB ALP Aptitude Test 2019: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/uploads/postponment-of-aptitude-test-alp.pdf

