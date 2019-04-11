RRB ALP Aptitude Test postponed: RRB has postponed the date of examination for the Indian Railway Jobs RRB ALP Aptitude Test 2019. The new date for the RRB ALP Aptitude Test 2019 will be shared soon by the Railway Recruitment Board.

RRB ALP Aptitude Test postponed: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has postponed the date of examination for the Indian Railway Jobs 2019. According to the reports, the RRB ALP Aptitude Test 2019 which was scheduled to be held on April 16, 2019, is now postponed due to some technical reasons. Reports added that the new date for examination will be announced soon and RRB is likely to publish a notification today. For all the latest updates related to the RRB ALP Aptitude Test 2019, the candidates are advised to keep a close eye on RRB’s website or follow the NewsX.com.

Notably, the RRB is scheduled to share the RRB ALP Aptitude Test Admit Cards 2019. The RRB is also likely to share the exam city, travel pass for Computer Based Aptitude Test for the Indian Railways job examination. A few days back, RRB had shared the cutoff list for RRB Computer Based Test and scorecard will be available on the official sites from 6 pm onwards till April 16, 2019 11.55pm.

The admit card will be available on the official sites of regional RRBs-rrbmumbai.gov.in, rrbsecunderabad.nic.in, rrbajmer.gov.in, etc. Updates on the admit card will be informed soon.

According to the RRB’s official notification, the RRB APL Aptitude Test will be a Computer Based Test. The RRB APL Aptitude Test will comprise a test battery 5 tests. The candidates will have to secure a minimum T-Score of 42 in each test of the batter test to qualify for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot. The norms of the RRB ALP Aptitude Test are applicable to all the candidates and there is no relaxation.

The notification added that there will be no negative marking for wrong answers in RRB ALP Computer-Based Aptitude Test, which means candidates can attempt all the questions even if they are not sure about the answer.

