RRB ALP CBT 2 answer key relesaed @ rrbcdg.gov.in: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB ALP answer key of 2nd stage ALP&Technicians Group C posts, which was held in January 2019. Candidates can visit the official website @ rrbcdg.gov.in and check the question paper, responses and keys. The applicants can also raise objections if any to questions, option and keys. The objection link has been activated from 12:00 noon and will remain active till February 20, 29019 at 11:59 pm.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB ALP answer key of 2nd stage ALP&Technicians Group C posts, which was held in January 2019. Candidates can visit the official website @ rrbcdg.gov.in and check the question paper, responses and keys. The applicants can also raise objections if any to questions, option and keys. The objection link has been activated from 12:00 noon and will remain active till February 20, 29019 at 11:59 pm. The candidates who have been looking forward to checking their respective answer keys. Here are the steps applicants need to follow to check RRB ALP, Technicians Answer Key and Raise Objections:

Log in to the official website @ rrbcdg.gov.in

Click on the link that says CEN-01/2018 – 2nd Stage CBT

After clicking on the link, you will be directed to a page listing the instructions you need to follow for Viewing of Question Paper, Responses and Keys & Raising of Objections if any to Questions/Options/Keys

Go through the instructions thoroughly

At the end of the page, you will be provided with a link named Login

Click on the link and you will be directed to a new page which will ask for the Candidate Login

Here the candidates are required to enter their User Id and Date of Birth

After filling the required fields you will login to view Question Paper, Responses and Keys and Raising of Objections if any to Questions/Options/Keys

Those who have been planning to raise an objection are required to pay a fee of Rs 50/ per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to you. The refund will be made to the account from where you have made the online payment. The objection will be accepted only after paying the fee.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More