RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2019: Candidates who had appeared for the ALP & Technician test can check their roll number at the official website of their respective Boards.

RRB ALP CBT 2 Result 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) today (on Saturday, April 6, 2019) released the result for the Second Stage Computer Based Test (CBT2) conducted to fill the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and technician. Earlier, the Railway Board had released the score of the candidates. Candidates who had appeared for the ALP & Technician test can check their roll number at the official website of their respective Boards/ Zones.

A total number of 64,371 posts are to be filled by this recruitment process. The recruitment exam was scheduled on January 21, 22, 23 and February 9, 2019. The declaration of the result date was made at the time of the launch of the final answer key by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Selected candidates will appear for the aptitude test. The aptitude test (AT) and the document verification (DV) for the process of recruitment will be conducted on April 16, 2019.

Aptitude Test:

Candidates need to qualify both the Computer-based test and the aptitude test to get recruited for the post of ALP. The exam will be held in both Hindi and English. There shall be no negative marking. The aptitude test has 30 per cent weightage in the final merit list. On the other hand, the marks obtained in part A of the second stage CBT consist of 70 per cent of total marks.

Railway Recruitment Board

1) RRB Ahmedabad ALP Result 2019 — Click Here — E-Mail ID: as-rrbadi@nic.in

2) RRB Ajmer ALP Result 2019 — Click Here — Phone 01452425230 — E-Mail ID: rrb-ajm-rj@nic.in

3) RRB Allahabad ALP Result 2019 — Click Here — E-Mail ID: chrrbald@yahoo.co.in

4) RRB Bangalore ALP Result 2019

5) RRB Bhopal ALP Result 2019

6) RRB Bhubaneswar ALP Result 2019

7) RRB Bilaspur ALP Result 2019

8) RRB Chandigarh ALP Result 2019

9) RRB Chennai ALP Result 2019

10) RRB Gorakhpur ALP Result 2019

11) RRB Guwahati ALP Result 2019

12) RRB Jammu Srinagar ALP Result 2019

13) RRB Kolkata ALP Result 2019

14) RRB Malda ALP Result 2019

15) RRB Mumbai ALP Result 2019

16) RRB Muzaffarpur ALP Result 2019

17) RRB Patna ALP Result 2019

18) RRB Ranchi ALP Result 2019

19) RRB Secunderabad ALP Result 2019

20) RRB Siliguri ALP Result 2019

21) RRB Thiruvananthapuram ALP Result 2019

Documents required RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 results:

– Matriculation/high school examination

– Education qualification documents certificate or equivalent

– Caste certificate

– Ex-serviceman employment certificate

– Medical certificate for PwD candidates

– Income certificate for EWS candidates

– Photocopy of both sides of Aadhaar Card

– Self-certification of transgenders

– Divorce/death of a spouse

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More