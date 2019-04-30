RRB ALP CBT 2 Revised Result 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board has announced the revised result of RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 Exam 2019 on the official website of RRB i.e. rrbcdg.gov.in. Aspirants who appeared for the examination will have to log in with the required details in order to check their scorecard.

RRB ALP CBT 2 Revised Result 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board has declared the revised result of RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 Exam 2019. Aspirants who were eagerly waiting for their RRB ALP CBT 2 results can now access to the official website of Railway Recruitment Board i.e. rrbcdg.gov.in to check the revised result. The Board has also shared the list of shortlisted candidates after going through the revised results. Selected students will now have to appear for the RRB ALP Technician CBT 3 which is in CBAT – i.e. Computer Based Aptitude Test format on May 10, 2019. The RRB ALP Technician CBT 3 was postponed from April 16, 2019, to May 10 after candidates came up with their confusions related to answers keys.

Steps to check and download the RRB ALP & Technician CBT 2 Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board i.e. www.rrbcdg.gov.in .

. Step 2: Click to the link that reads CEN-01/2018 – Click here to view Question Paper, Responses, Final Score Card and Shortlist Status for Aptitude Test (ALP & Technicians Posts).

Step 3: Enter the required details like User ID which is the Registration number and User Password which is the candidate’s Date of Birth.

Step 4: Login to your account in order to check the result.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the RRB ALP & Technician CBT 2 Result 2019 for future reference.

Given below is the list of zone-wise link for RRB ALP Revised Result 2018:

RRB Ahmedabad: http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/

RRB Ajmer: http://rrbajmer.gov.in/

RRB Allahabad: http://www.rrbald.gov.in/

RRB Bangalore: http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in/

RRB Bhopal: http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in/

RRB Bhubaneshwar: http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in/

RRB Bilaspur: http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in/

RRB Chandigarh: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

RRB Chennai: http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in/

RRB Gorakhpur: http://www.rrbgkp.gov.in/

RRB Guwahati: http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/

RRB Jammu Srinagar: http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in/

RRB Kolkata: http://rrbkolkata.gov.in/

RRB Malda: http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in/

RRB Mumbai: http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in/

RRB Muzaffarpur: http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in/

RRB Patna: http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in/

RRB Ranchi: http://www.rrbranchi.gov.in/

RRB Secunderabad: http://rrbsecunderabad.nic.in/

RRB Siliguri: http://www.rrbsiliguri.org/

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: http://www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in/

Note: Candidates who appeared for the examination will have to log in to check their name and scorecard.

