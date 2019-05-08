ALP Technician CBT 3 2019: The Admit Card and free travel pass for the upcoming ALP Technician Aptitude Test 2019 of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) have been released at rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the same given here.

ALP Technician CBT 3 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on behalf of the Indian Railways have released the Admit Card and free travel pass for the upcoming ALP Technician Aptitude Test 2019 on the official website – rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the RRB ALP Technician Aptitude Test 2019 Admit card and RRB ALP Technician Free Travel Pass (FTP).

How to check the notification for ALP Technician CBT 3 2019 Admit Card and free travel pass of RRB ALP Technician Aptitude Test 2019?

Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) – rrbcdg.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, “CEN-01/2018 – Click here to Download E-call letter & free travel pass for Aptitude test (ALP & Technicians Posts).” on the homepage

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the details such as “User ID (Registration number)”, and “User Password (Date of Birth)”

Click on the submit button to access the Admit Card and free travel pass

Moreover, the RRB had recently activated the link for viewing the exam date and city intimation and Travel pass (for SC/ST candidates). The shortlisted candidates for Aptitude Test were also intimidated via Email and SMS to visit RRB websites and view their respective exam city and exam date as well as to download travel pass. Apart from this, the candidates can practice Mock papers online by clicking on the Mock link for Aptitude test, which has been made available on the websites of RRBs.

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website and access the RRB ALP Technician Admit Card and free travel pass

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App