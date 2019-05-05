RRB ALP Technician aptitude test @ www.rrbcdg.gov.in: The guidelines for the RRB ALP Technician aptitude test AT by the Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) on the official website i.e. www.rrbcdg.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to visit the official RRB websites for the mock test to practice RBB CBT 2019.

RRB ALP Technician aptitude test @ www.rrbcdg.gov.in: Selected candidates were notified with aptitude test (AT) guidelines by the Railways Recruitment Board (RRB). The candidates who cleared the RRB CBT 2 result 2019 are eligible to appear for aptitude test that is scheduled for May 10, 2019. A computer-based test along with a test battery comprising of five tests with a total duration of 1 hour 11 minutes. A minimum T-Score of 42 marks in each test is mandatory for aspirants to clear the examination. After clearing the RRB ALP Technician Aptitude CBT Test, the aspirants will be recruited at the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP).

List of mock test links to practice RBB CBT 2019:

RRB Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: www.rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: www.rrbald.nic.in

RRB Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneswar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbgkp.gov.in

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu Srinagar: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.examprog.com

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

Steps to check the mock test link on the mentioned above RRB links:

Step 1: Visit the official website of your region.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads Mock Test Link for Aptitude Test.

Step 3: Log in with your details which also includes Name and photograph.

Step 4: Mock test sample will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Practice and download the mock test for future reference.

This year, the Railway Recruitment Board has a target of filling a total of 64,371 posts that were released by the RRB on its official website i.e. rrbcdg.gov.ib. The RRB conducted an exam on January 21, 22, 23 and February 9, 2019 and is preparing for May 10’s RRB ALP Technician Aptitude Computer-based Test.

Given below is RRB ALP, Technician aptitude test 2019 exam pattern:

Memory Test

Directions Test

Depth Perception Test

Power of Observation Test

Perceptual Speed Test

