RRB ALP Admit card 2018: Indian Railways announced 9 special trains for the first phase of the railways computer-based exam for loco pilots and technicians making it convenient for the candidates appearing for the exam. Details of the trains are given below.

RRB ALP Admit card 2018: Indian Railways has started 9 special trains for candidates appearing for the first phase of the railways’ computer-based exam for loco pilots and technicians. As per reports, 2 special trains are currently running two trains between Bihar’s Muzaffarpur city and Secunderabad railway stations in the state of Telangana and their journey stated on August 7th making it convenient for those candidates who have to travel long distances to appear in the exam.

ALSO READ: UP Police Constable Recruitment 2018: Board to re-conduct second shift exam, new dates soon @ uppbpb.gov.in

According to reports, a Train bearing number 03241 started from Danapur to Secunderabad station on August 7th at around 11:30 pm, which was supposed to reach Sikarabadabad at 9 pm on Wednesday, i.e. on 8th August. The stopped at stations like Aara, Buxar, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay junction, Chivki, Satna, Jabalpur, Nagpur etc. Meanwhile, the train on returning will start from Secunderabad on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 8:00 and reach Danapur at 7:40 on August 11, 2018 morning.

While the Patna-Indore Express special train bearing number 03253 will start from Patna Junction at 5:05 pm. This train will be reaching Indore on Wednesday at 4:30 pm going through Aara-Buxar, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay junction, Varanasi, Sultanpur, Lucknow, Jhansi and Ujjain stations. While on its return, the train will start from Indore on August 9 at 8:30 pm head towards Patna. It will reach Patna at 7:30 pm on August 10. Reports also say that all the seats will be unreserved.

ALSO READ: CAT 2018 online registration open @ iimcat.ac.in, see how to register and apply

ALSO READ: Kerala TET 2018: Revised Answer Key released @ keralapareekshabhavan.in, check how to download

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More