RRB ALP Level 2 Exam 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board has released a notification regarding the modification of bank account details for the candidates who have applied for the ALP/Technician posts to make fee refunds. Those candidates who have any doubt regarding their bank details on the application form can make changes on the same by visiting the official website of RRB.

Steps to modify the Bank details in the online application form:

Log in to the official website of RRB

Search for the link which says, “CEN-01/2018 – Click here for RRB wise Post Preference (ALP & Technicians). This link will be live from 11:00 hrs of 22.09.2018”

Click on the link

Candidates will be redirected to a new window

Carefully, read the instructions and Login with your credentials

Change the Bank Account details such as Beneficiary Name, IFSC Code, Bank Account Number etc

After making corrections submit the details

Take the print out of the same for reference

