RRB ALP recruitment 2018: The Railway ministry has planned to announce fresh dates of railway examination for the post of assistant loco pilots and technicians in the flood-affected Kerala. Given below are the steps on how aspirants can check and download RRB Group C ALP, Technician Admit Card 2018 for future reference.

RRB ALP recruitment 2018: The railway ministry has decided to reschedule examinations for the post of assistant loco pilots and technicians. This decision was taken in a haste by railway after observing the adverse conditions of Kerala’s residents. Many aspirants were not able to appear for the examination because of the devastating condition in the city, so they will now be able to appear for the examination. A railway ministry official informed that the fresh dates for the examination will be released as soon as the situation gets better in flood-affected Kerala. When the condition normalizes, the people will be able to appear for the exam easily and the purpose of re-examination for aspirants will be fulfilled.

According to the information provided by the official, there were 27,000 candidates scheduled to appear for the examination on August 20, this year. There were several centres allotted in Kerala before this havoc wrecked the state. Even though the centres situated in the state were changed, thousands of aspirants were unable to come up.

The people of Kerala who wanted to appear for the examination took a sigh of relief that this weather could not damage their career. The exams for the railways began on August 9 and the test was then held on 13, 14, 17, 20, 21. Next phase of this test will be conducted from August 29 and will end on August 31.

RRB Group C ALP, Technician Admit Card 2018: Here’s how you can download:

Step 1: Visit the official website, indianrailways.gov.in or rrbald.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Admit Card link.

Step 3: Enter the registration number and roll number.

Step 4: Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for future reference.

