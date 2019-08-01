RRB ALP recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board has shared the date for RRB ALP technician document verification and medical test round. The candidates can download the E-call letters for RRB ALP recruitment 2019 through Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) official website.

RRB ALP recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board shared dates for the assistant loco pilot (ALP) and technician jobs documents verification round on Thursday. RRB has also published the schedule for the RRB medical test. Reports sat last round for the RRB ALP recruitment 2019 will be held August 11 to 29, 2019. It will be conducted multiple shifts starting from 8:30 am. The recruitment board has already conducted 3 rounds and this is the fourth schedule of document verification and medical test for recruitment at the post of the assistant loco pilot (ALP) and technician.

The candidates who had applied for the RRB ALP posts can download their e-call letter for the document verification round through Railway Recruitment Board’s official websites. The candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download the e-call letter.

RRB ALP recruitment 2019| Steps to download e-call letters

Step 1: Visit the Railway Recruitment Board’s website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads RRB ALP recruitment 2019 document verification round, medical test 4th schedule list.

Step 3: A new page will pop now

Step 4: Download the PDF file and open it to check your roll number

Step 5: Take a print out of the same for future reference.

All the candidates participating in the RRB ALP Recruitment 2019 document verification round will have to pay Rs 24 as examination fee at the venue of examination.

