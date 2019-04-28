RRB ALP Result 2018: The RRB has declared the revised result for RRB CBT 2 examination on its regional websites. The candidates can check the steps mentioned below to check and download the result and cut off marks.

RRB ALP Result 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has shared the RRB ALP Revised Result 2018 for second stage Computer Based Test (CBT). The RRB has published the result on its official regional website of RRB Ajmer, RRB Secunderabad, RRB Mumbai. The candidates can check and download their result by simply following the results steps mentioned below. The RRB ALP CBT-2 2018 was held conducted on January 21, 22, 23 and February 8, 2019.

As per the official notice released by the RRB, the result with the revised score and revised list of Candidates shortlisted for appearing in Aptitude test supersedes the result published on April 5, 2019. The candidates who have qualified the RRB CBT 2 examination, candidates will be eligible to appear for the aptitude test on May 10, 2019. The examination will be held in 3 shifts. The Computer-Based Aptitude Test will consist of five tests and the candidates will have to secure a minimum 42 marks in each test.

After qualifying all the rounds candidates will be selected for the job Assistant Loco Pilot pots in the Indian Railways. The RRB CBT 2 examinations 2019 will have no negative marking and result will be based on candidates’ performance in the exam.

The candidates can follow these simple steps to check and download their RRB ALP exam result 2018 by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official regional website of the RRB @ www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads revised result

Step 3: The result will appear on your screen.

Here are the direct links for RRB regional websites:

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

