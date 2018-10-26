RRB ALP Result 2018: The first stage exam results of the RRB ALP recruitment examination is all set to be declared by the Railway Recruitment Board on its official website by October 31, 2018.

RRB ALP Result 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is going to release the first stage examination results of RRB ALP 2018 on its official website by October 31 this year. However, the candidates should note that the Board has not yet declared the exact date of the release date. According to reports in leading media websites, the RRB Allahabad officials have revealed that the results will be announced within 10 days after reviewing the amendments submitted by candidates regarding their additional qualification details, post preferences, options for RRB, exam trade, etc.

As per an article published on Firstpost, the officials said, “The result cannot be declared until the review process of modifications made by the candidates regarding their qualification, posts, trade and preference for RRBs is completed. Thus, we can expect RRB ALP result to be out any time by October 31, 2018.”

It has also been reported that RRB ALP 2018 scorecard will be published on the official website of the Board only after the declaration of the results. Candidates need to login to their candidates portal using their registration number and date of birth to download the scorecard from the website of RRB.

How to download the RRB ALP/Technician Results 2018?

Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board – www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Search for the link that reads, “RRB ALP/Technician Results 2018” and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a pdf

Download the PDF and check if your number exists on the list

Take a print out of the same if necessary

Click on this link to directly go to the official website of Railway Recruitment Board: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

