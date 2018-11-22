Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to announce their revised result for Assistant Loco Pilot and technician 1st stage exam on November 23. The results that were announced earlier on November 2 had a lot of incorrect answers because of which the RRB had to release the new mark sheet once again.

RRB ALP result 2018: Revised results to be out soon @ rrbcdg.gov.in

Reportedly, the RRB ALP results are set to release tomorrow on the regional official websites – RRB Kolkata, RRB Patna, RRB Chennai, RRB Mumbai, RRB Secunderabad, RRB Allahabad, RRB Bangalore, RRB Bhopal, RRB Bhubaneshwar, RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Ajmer, RRB Bilaspur, and RRB Chandigarh.

For the Railway Recruitment Board, Assistant Loco Pilot and technician 1st stage exam more than 45 lakh candidates had registered for the RRB ALP exam and 36 lakh candidates had appeared for the technician first stage.

Steps to check the revised RRB ALP result 2018:

Step 1: Log on to the RRB website

Step 2: On the homepage of the website click on the link CEN-01/2018- click here to view candidates score and master QP with final answer keys of 1st stage CBT (ALP and technicians)

Step 3: When the PDF page opens, check your RRB ALP result. Check your result by logging in with your roll number.

The second stage exam will be held next month in December. According to the previous result, around six lakh candidates have qualified the exam with a pass percentage of 17%

Click here for the official link

