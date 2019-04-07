RRB ALP Result 2019: The results for the second Computer Based Test for the recruitment of Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) is released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). The qualifying cut-off for the second computer-based test (CBT) for the recruitment on the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) is 35.

RRB ALP Result 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the second Computer Based Test (CBT) scores and the cut-off marks for the recruitment exam of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP). The RRB ALP CBT 2 results were declared on April 5, 2019, on the official regional websites of RRBs. The shortlisted candidates will go through the aptitude tests conducted by Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). The qualifying cut-off for the second computer-based test (CBT) for the recruitment on the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) is 35.

The RRB ALP aptitude test will be conducted on April 16, 2019, in Computer-based format. Candidates should consider the fact that they are exempted from negative marking.

Aptitude Test:

The candidates must score 42 marks in each test battery to qualify. This norm is for all candidates and no relaxation is permissible.

Candidates need to qualify in each test battery of the Computer-based aptitude test for making them considerable for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP). The Computer-based test will have questions in both Hindi and English language.

The ALP merit list will be created considering the candidate’s score in both the computer-based test (CBT) and the computer based aptitude test. The marks of the second stage CBT will have 70 per cent weighage and the marks of the aptitude test will have 30 per cent weightage. All the candidates are advised to visit the official website of RDSO, rdso.indianrailways.gov.in in order to get any details about the aptitude test.

