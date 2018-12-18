RRB ALP Revised Result 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is going to release the revised result of ALP exam day after tomorrow, i.e. on December 20, through its official

RRB ALP Revised Result 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will shortly release the revised result of RRB ALP first stage CBT through its official website. According to reports, the revised results will be published on December 20, 2018 and candidates will be able to access the same on the official website of Railway Recruitment Board. Candidates need to log in to the portal rrcb.gov.in or indianrailways.com to download their result. Moreover, the revised result and cut off marks will be published on the official website as soon as it is released by the Board.

How to check the revised result of RRB ALP, Technician Recruitment Exam 2018?

Visit the official website of RRB or Indian Railways as mentioned above

Candidates need to search for the relevant link that might read, “Revised results of ALP Recruitment Exam 2018” on the homepage

Now, click on the link

The result sheet will be displayed on the screen of the computer

Check the result and download it

Take a print out of the list for reference if necessary

To go directly to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board and download the revised result sheet, click on this link: http://www.rrcb.gov.in/rrbs.html

