RRB ALP Technician 2018: The revised result of RRB ALP Technician result will be declared on the official websites of all the zones soon. According to the RRB official, they have informed that they will announce it in the second week of December. the qualified candidates will appear for the second CBT that is scheduled to be conducted from December 24.

RRB ALP Technician 2018: As per the latest reports, the RRB officials have informed that RRB ALP Technician revised results will be declared soon on the official website of all the zones. RRB official Angaraj Mohan said that they are at the last leg of the result preparation process. Shedding more light on this, Angaraj Mohan said that it was first decided that the results would be declared in the first week of December however, it was changed to the second week as the number of candidates is very high.

After announcing the result, the candidates will appear for the second CBT that is scheduled to be conducted from December 24.

The board declared the results of Group C on November 2, however, some candidates registered complaints regarding the discrepancies in the answer keys. After reviewing the complaints, the RRB decided to release the revised results by next week of December.

The results will be available on all the region based official websites. The selected candidates can check their result on the link ‘result link’. A pdf will appear with names of the selected candidate.

A total of 5,88,605 candidates have qualified the first stage to appear for the second stage examination.

The first stage examinations were held from August 9 to September 4, 2018. Out of which, a total of 36,47,541 candidates appeared for the examination. The exam was held in 440 centres across the country.

However, RRB officials are constantly advising the candidates to visit the website regularly to keep a tap on the new updates.

These are the following websites to check your result

RRB Ahmedabad , RRB Ajmer , RRB Allahabad , RRB Bangalore , RRB Bhopal , RRB Bhubaneshwar , RRB Bilaspur , RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai , RRB Gorakhpur , RRB Guwahati , RRB Jammu , RRB Kolkata , RRB Malda , RRB Mumbai , RRB Muzaffarpur , RRB Patna , RRB Ranchi , RRB Secunderabad , RRB Siliguri , RRB Thiruvananthapuram.

