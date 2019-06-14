RRB ALP Technician 2019: The admit cards for the document verification process for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician have been released, Visit the official website of the Rail Recruitment Board at rrbcdg.gov.in to download the admit cards.

RRB ALP Technician 2019: The admit cards for the RRB ALP Technician 2019 document verification have been released on the official regional websites of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). All those who have successfully cleared the RRB recruitment examination and are now eligible for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician may head over to the official Rail Recruitment Board website, rrbcdg.gov.in and download there admit cards for the process of document verification. The list of shortlisted candidates which was posted on June 7 is also available on the official website.

Head over to rrbcdg.gov.in to check your CBAT score and download the e-call letter for document verification. According to the official website, the venue for the same will be Railway Recruitment Board, Railway Colony, near the railway station, Chandigarh. The reporting time is 9 AM.

Steps to download admit card @rrbcdg.gov.in:

Step 1: Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link saying ‘click to view CBAT score download e-call letter for document verification (ALP and Technicians Posts).

Step 3: Enter your registration number.

Step 4: Your result and e-call letter will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download e-call letter and take a print out for future reference.

It is vital for candidates to know that there will be a medical examination held at the Railway Hospital located in the jurisdiction of the RRB following the day of the document verification. For regular updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly.

The Rail Recruitment Board also advises candidates to steer clear of touts who promise selection through illegal considerations as the selection process is fully digital, with selection being carried out based solely on merit.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App