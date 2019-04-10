RRB ALP Technician 2019: The final scorecard and shortlist status for aptitude test and the exam city slip along with travel pass of the candidates who appeared for RRB Auto Loco Pilot (ALP), Technician CBT 2 exam will be released by the Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) at the official website today, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 4 pm onwards. Along with this, the scorecard, shortlisted candidates’ list, question paper and responses, will also be released.

It will remain available till April 16, 2019, 11.55 pm. which also is the date of the exam. In an official release earlier published, it was mentioned that RRB ALP admit card will be available for download four days prior to the examination. This is the last and final leg of the recruitment process after the aptitude test (AT) and document verification (DV) candidates who are medically fit. The shortlisted candidates will be recruited in Indian railways.

The Computer-based Aptitude Test will consist of questions and answer options only. The paper will be bilingual- English and Hindi. through this recruitment drive, the Board will fil up to a total of 64,371 posts. Out of which 27,795 assistant loco pilot posts are vacant and 36,576 technician posts. The candidates who want to check more information are requested to visit the regional websites of RRBs.

As per the official notice released by RRB, the aptitude test will be a Computer Based Aptitude Test which will have a Test Battery comprising of five tests. The candidates will have to secure a minimum T-Score of 42 in each test of the batter test to qualify for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot. this si applicable to all the candidates and there is no relaxation. Also, there is no negative marking in Computer-Based Aptitude Test.

Where to check?

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

RRB ALP Technician CBT 2: Following documents required

1. Matriculation/high school examination

2. Education qualification documents certificate or equivalent

3. Caste certificate

4. Photocopy of both sides of Aadhaar Card

5. Income certificate for EWS candidates

6. Medical certificate for PwD candidates

7. Self-certification of transgenders

8. Divorce/death of spouse certificate

9. Ex-serviceman employment certificate

